Kevon Looney, Milwaukee native and NBA champion, picks between Milwaukee and San Francisco staples

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee native Kevon Looney, who has won three NBA championships with the Golden State Warriors, answered rapid-fire questions that pitted his hometown against his new town.

He was asked to choose between San Francisco and Milwaukee staples. Some of the items he had to choose from were: tacos vs. brats, the Hoan Bridge vs. Golden Gate Bridge, and other classic items from the two regions.

Looney also revealed some locker room dynamics about who has the best taste in music, and which Warriors player is never allowed to grab the aux cord to play a few songs. You have to watch the video to learn who normally DJs for the team, but he did say teammate and fellow Milwaukee-native Jordan Poole has the second best taste in music.

This is the second time that Looney has participated in a round of rapid-fire questions. In 2019 during a visit to Milwaukee, he answered similar questions and even showed off his favorite dance move.

Looney went to Hamilton High School and was a McDonald’s All-American and Wisconsin Mr. Basketball during his senior year in 2014. He played for one year at UCLA before declaring for the NBA draft.

He was picked by the Warriors in 2015 as the 30th pick. Looney won championships with the Warriors in 2017, 2018, and 2022.

