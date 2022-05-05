Kellner Greenhouse in Milwaukee helps keep plants from their greenhouse healthy in your garden

MILWAUKEE — This is the time of year when we are all looking forward to rolling up our sleeves, grabbing our gardening tools, and planting beautiful flowers and healthy herbs and vegetables.

But before heading out, you should hear what Kellner Greenhouse has to say about how to make your garden grow.

I met with co-owner Casey Dembowiak to learn about Kellner and how they have been serving the Milwaukee area for decades.

“We are urban farmers.” said Dembowiak. “We propagate to make sure that we have a wide variety of exotic house plants. We are hands-on, checking daily to make sure our plants are healthy.”

There is something extremely rewarding about planting things and watching them flourish, but I learned that plants need much more than water. You have to know what your plants require in terms of light space and food.

Dembowiak and his crew are there to help ensure that the healthy plants that you get from their greenhouse stay healthy.

Gardening is a stress reliever and a great form of exercise. Dembowiak says that some of his customers come in simply to walk the greenhouses and rejuvenate. I certainly felt peaceful there.

For more information, check out Kellner Greenhouse. They are located at 3258 N Humboldt Blvd in Milwaukee.

