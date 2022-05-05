Watch
NewsMilwaukee Tonight

Actions

Kellner Greenhouse in Milwaukee helps keep plants from their greenhouse healthy in your garden

Cassandra's Hidden Gems
This is the time of year when we are all looking forward to rolling up our sleeves, grabbing our gardening tools, and planting beautiful flowers and healthy herbs and vegetables.
cassandra hidden gem
Posted at 7:11 PM, May 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-04 20:11:34-04

MILWAUKEE — This is the time of year when we are all looking forward to rolling up our sleeves, grabbing our gardening tools, and planting beautiful flowers and healthy herbs and vegetables.

But before heading out, you should hear what Kellner Greenhouse has to say about how to make your garden grow.

I met with co-owner Casey Dembowiak to learn about Kellner and how they have been serving the Milwaukee area for decades.

“We are urban farmers.” said Dembowiak. “We propagate to make sure that we have a wide variety of exotic house plants. We are hands-on, checking daily to make sure our plants are healthy.”

Kellner Greenhouse

There is something extremely rewarding about planting things and watching them flourish, but I learned that plants need much more than water. You have to know what your plants require in terms of light space and food.

Dembowiak and his crew are there to help ensure that the healthy plants that you get from their greenhouse stay healthy.

Gardening is a stress reliever and a great form of exercise. Dembowiak says that some of his customers come in simply to walk the greenhouses and rejuvenate. I certainly felt peaceful there.

For more information, check out Kellner Greenhouse. They are located at 3258 N Humboldt Blvd in Milwaukee.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Milwaukee Tonight focuses on the people, places, and events that make the community special. From artists to architecture, food to festivals, neighborhoods to nightlife - this show is a nightly reminder that our city is filled with stories to be proud of. Watch weekdays at 6:30 p.m. on TMJ4.

Downtown Milwaukee lit blue and yellow for Ukraine

Milwaukee Tonight

Here's what's happening in Milwaukee Tonight