Kegel's Inn celebrates 100th anniversary and hosts non-alcoholic drink night

WEST ALLIS — Congratulations Kegel's Inn for serving customers for 100 years. The German restaurant has been in the same West Allis location serving up drinks and food for a century.

The restaurant was started in 1924 by John T. Kegel who immigrated to the United States from Austria. It began as a prohibition-era speakeasy that marketed itself as a 'soda pop shop'. The restaurant survived prohibition, economic downturns, wars, pandemics, and more. Now, it is run by fourth-generation owners Julian and Stephanie Kegel.

To celebrate the big occasion and bring in the new year, Kegel's Inn hosted a N/A Day. Inside a tent next to the restaurant, eventgoers got to taste about a dozen different type of non-alcoholic drinks from beers, to wines, to seltzers, and cocktails. It was part of the Dry January tradition where people refrain from alcohol after the holidays.

Kegel's Inn offers N/A drinks all throughout the year. Similarly, there will be events to celebrate the 100th anniversary with jazz nights and comedy shows.

Go to the Kegel's Inn website for more details.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip