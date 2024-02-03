Watch Now
Keeping your New Year's resolution

We share the inspiring story of a local woman's fitness journey.
Posted at 7:01 PM, Feb 02, 2024
MILWAUKEE — Research says that most of our New Year’s resolutions last about one week. Those of us who resolve to work out more often have already given up by now. But I want to share the amazing results of one woman who stuck to her resolution.

Beverly Sanders-Waddell is a retired 70-year-old who had been walking as a way of losing weight and keeping fit but wasn’t seeing the results she was hoping for.

“I just decided I gotta do something about this. I was considering invasive surgery because I was disappointed in how my clothes fit and shopping for larger sizes was not something I wanted to do.” said Sanders-Waddell. Instead, she committed to a three-day per week work out with me and her results have been astounding.

"It was a win-win situation. I have a personal gym but without a dedicated partner, I wasn’t doing what I knew I needed to do. We’d meet on Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings each week for about an hour or so," she says. “I was nervous, what was I getting myself into? Was I up for the challenge?”

But she showed up. She started with lighter weights but quickly moved up, gaining both strength and stamina.

We do something different each day to promote muscle confusion. From circuit training to boxing, step and heavy weights, bands to balls. And sometimes we just danced...wearing ankle weights to my theme song, Bernadette Cooper's 1990 “I Look Good”.

Her hard work and commitment has really paid off! To date she has lost 20lbs, 30in and she has gained lean muscle mass.

Beverly says “Don't make it a resolution, make it a journey that you want to look better, increase your stamina and stick to it. Make it a commitment, that's the hardest part of a resolution. Sick to it, you can do it. I did, and I'm continuing to make this happen to me.”

