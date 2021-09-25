Keeping fans happy and tending to Whistling Strait grounds: Ziggy and his Haven

HAVEN, Wis. — Whistling Straits, buzzing with excitement, teeming with people from all over the world - and this guy: Meet Robert Ziegelbauer, or Ziggy (as he told me to call him), of Zig’s Golf Haven. He was by far the most interesting person I met on my trip to Whistling Straits.

Ziggy lives across the street from the golf course and has turned his home into an amusement park, Hostel & Social Hall, hosting up to 20 RV campsites with amenities.

When he’s not managing his grounds, he manages all the rock and boulder work at Whistling Straits. Impressive for this stone mason, who considers everyone to be his friend.

His barn turned bar is mostly for his campers and those working the course, but Ziggy says all who wander over are welcomed. Zig’s Golf Haven, or as he puts it, one “E” short of Heaven, is a place not to be missed!

