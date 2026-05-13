Junior League of Milwaukee celebrates 110 years of service and community impact

MILWAUKEE — For 110 years, the Junior League of Milwaukee has worked to support women and children across southeast Wisconsin — and that legacy was celebrated during a special luncheon at Milwaukee’s Italian Community Center.

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The event highlighted the organization’s decades of service and partnerships with community groups including Versiti, Penfield Children’s Center, and Sojourner Family Peace Center. “It’s community work making a difference in our community where there are needs,” said Mary Read, president of the Junior League of Milwaukee.

TMJ4 Junior League President Mary Read pictured with her husband Ross Read. His grandmother, Alice Chester co-founded the organization in 1915.

The celebration also drew young professionals interested in continuing the organization’s mission. Recent graduate Grace Clasen said the group’s commitment to service and professional development inspired her interest. “They are active in the community, which I love, a lot of community service and just being around this great group of people that can help me further on my professional career,” Clasen said.

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Headlining the luncheon was Barbara Pierce Bush, the National Basketball Association’s Senior Vice President of Social Impact and Inclusion. Bush spoke about health equity, mental health, and the importance of community leadership. “I guess my main message is to say thank you to all these members who show up every day to volunteer, to try to solve problems in our broader community,” Bush said.

TMJ4 Barbara Pierce Bush — now the NBA’s Senior Vice President of Social Impact and Inclusion — headlined the event.

League leaders say the anniversary celebration was not only about honoring the organization’s history, but also looking ahead. The Junior League of Milwaukee remains focused on advancing women’s leadership while addressing issues such as poverty, food insecurity, education, and gender-based violence across southeast Wisconsin.

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