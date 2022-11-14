Jews in Space: Jewish Museum Milwaukee highlights space race contributions

MILWAUKEE — The Jewish Museum Milwaukee has another exciting exhibit, Jews in Space. It highlights the contribution of many Jewish scientists and astronomers in the “space race."

I met with the curator, Molly Dubin, to learn what you can expect to see.

“It’s an opportunity to look at this topic from so many different perspectives. We look at the Jewish connection going back to ancient times, like how the cycles of the moon and the sun shaped the human calendar and thereby determining holidays and observances. We look at the major contributions of astronauts, both male and female. We look at Jewish inventor, Hugo Gernsback, who coined the phrase Science Fiction in 1929," said Dubin.

There are informative videos to view and an immersive Geodome Portal, which gives you a chance to view NASA footage and a view from the Hubble Telescope.

I was surprised to learn the tie between pop culture, movies, and TV shows, such as Star Trek.

This is one not to miss! It runs through Feb. 5, 2023.

For more information, visit Milwaukee's Jewish Museum's website.

