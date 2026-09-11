Jazz in the Park hosts the final concert of the season, Goth Barge

MILWAUKEE — Summer is truly ending. Not just because we are past Labor Day, school has started, or meteorological fall has begun. None of those reasons. It's because all the summer concert series are starting to end. Thursday night was the last night of Jazz in the Park.

To cap off a summer of song, Jazz in the Park played host to Goth Barge, a DJ set dedicated to goth music. In total, there were 12 musical acts at Jazz in the Park this summer.

The summer concert series, organized by the East Town Association, has been going on since 1991. This year featured a new addition to the Cathedral Square festivities. Before the music started, there was a farmers and makers market in the park.

"Oh it's been amazing we brought the market over starting at 3 (in the afternoon). Next year we'll start a little later at 4. But it's been kizmit. We've gotten great feedback from participants, from vendors. Some of them signed up for just the first half in the beginning of the year, and now all of them stay all night," Tammy Bockhorst, the executive director of the East Town Association said.

Other weekly concert series ending soon are Harley Bike Nights and Chill on the Hill.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip