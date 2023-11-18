Jammin' 98.3: Things to do in Milwaukee this eventful weekend

MILWAUKEE — It's yet another eventful weekend in Milwaukee as the holiday spirit officially starts!
Brandi Iberia from Jammin' 98.3 joined Milwaukee Tonight to talk about these events. Watch the video at the top of this article to learn more.
Friday, November 17, 2023 - Better Than Ezra Concert
- Tickets and more information: pabsttheatergroup.com
Saturday, November 18, 2023 - Downtown Holiday Lights Display
- Tickets and more information: milwaukeedowntown.com
Sunday, November 19, 2023 - Mimosa Tours at the Pabst Mansion
- Tickets and more information: pabstmansion.com
