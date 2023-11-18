Watch Now
Jammin' 98.3: Things to do in Milwaukee this eventful weekend

Downtown Milwaukee lit blue and yellow for Ukraine
Posted at 7:01 PM, Nov 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-17 20:01:28-05

MILWAUKEE — It's yet another eventful weekend in Milwaukee as the holiday spirit officially starts!

Brandi Iberia from Jammin' 98.3 joined Milwaukee Tonight to talk about these events. Watch the video at the top of this article to learn more.

Friday, November 17, 2023 - Better Than Ezra Concert

Saturday, November 18, 2023 - Downtown Holiday Lights Display

Sunday, November 19, 2023 - Mimosa Tours at the Pabst Mansion

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

