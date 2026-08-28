It's All About Movement: Yoga, a 'Chase the DJ' run, and Hoan Bridge light show in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Run, stretch, and chase a DJ under the lights of the Hoan.

Hundreds of people came out to the 'Lit From Within' event hosted by Light The Hoan, City Limits Run Club, FEAR MKE, and MKE Yoga Social.

It was an 80s-themed event featuring plenty of bright colors, glitter face paint, and music all night long.

One of the main attractions was the Chase the DJ run/walk organized by the running groups FEAR MKE and City Limits Run Club. Participants were led by DJ Jeep, as they ran an approximately 2-3 mile route along the waterfront and lighthouse, ending at Boone & Crockett. That's where they enjoyed two Hoan Bridge light shows at 9 pm and 9:30 pm.

Overall, the night was all about movement. There were also two yoga sessions led by MKE Yoga Social.

Watch the interviews below to see what the night was like...

Hundreds of runners come to Light the Hoan event

Runners, yogis, and a Hoan Bridge light show all to celebrate Milwaukee

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