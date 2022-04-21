Watch
NewsMilwaukee Tonight

Actions

Islamic Resource Center in Greenfield educating people about Muslim community

Cassandra's Hidden Gems
-5543720666090032600.jpg
TMJ4
Cassandra at the Islamic Resource Center
-5543720666090032600.jpg
Posted at 12:33 PM, Apr 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-21 13:33:41-04

Watch this story Thursday on Milwaukee Tonight at 6:30 p.m.

GREENFIELD, Wis. — Run by Janan Najeeb and the Milwaukee Muslim Women's Coalition, the Islamic Resource Center is a very special hidden gem. One of the most important things they offer is an opportunity to get to know our Muslim community, thus dispelling myths and stereo types.

“We want to build those bridges of understanding that are so needed. We really feel that we are filling a niche here," said Janan. This is done in part with Wisconsin’s first, and largest, Islamic lending library.

-2206965842931704788.jpg
Inside the Islamic Resource Center.

The Milwaukee Muslim Women’s Coalition created the Wisconsin Muslim Journal as an independent Muslim news service. With a focus on positive community events, it produces over 100 feature stories a year. WMJ is read in 58 countries and is the first media organization to report on the American Muslim experience in Wisconsin.

Other programs include planning for the Milwaukee Muslim Film Festival, networking brunches, and book clubs. Their speakers bureau works to educate law enforcement agencies, community organizations, and the media.

The facility doubles as a cultural center, showcasing Islamic art and calligraphy. With a welcoming atmosphere, all are encouraged to come in, ask questions, select a book, grab a snack from their café, and relax in one of the many sitting areas, or explore the gift shop.

To learn more, visit these two websites:

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Milwaukee Tonight focuses on the people, places, and events that make the community special. From artists to architecture, food to festivals, neighborhoods to nightlife - this show is a nightly reminder that our city is filled with stories to be proud of. Watch weekdays at 6:30 p.m. on TMJ4.

Downtown Milwaukee lit blue and yellow for Ukraine

Milwaukee Tonight

Here's what's happening in Milwaukee Tonight