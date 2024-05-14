Inspiring Milwaukee author battles multiple health issues to pursue writing passion

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee author who published two books has been no stranger to health issues. The Bay View author has had Type 1 diabetes, severe arthritis, bipolar 1, thyroid disease, Addison's disease, and stomach cancer. But despite all of that, nothing can dampen her spirit.

“I actually think of myself as having good health. I know that sounds weird," Cate Miller said with a laugh.

That's because she can still do her favorite things like teaching cooking classes with Milwaukee Rec and writing books. Crafting stories is her passion.

In the past five years, the 73-year-old has published a children's picture book called 'Everything You Say About Me That's Wonderful is True' and 'From Wags to Riches'. Both books are dog-themed. Both books won the national Feathered Quill Award. 'Wags to Riches' won an Independent Press Award for children's fiction.

“I feel a sense of accomplishment when I’ve gotten a chapter done.”

Miller has two rescue dogs. She said that her pups give her inspiration to write.

“I’m very pleased and proud that I was able to do something that was a dream of mine all along," Miller said.

She is writing new books and would like to publish a few more in the Wags to Riches series. So despite her health challenges, she chips away at them every day.

However, she isn't sure if those next books will hit the presses.

“I don't know if I’ll have that much time. I don’t. It’s okay. Whatever I do I do. And whatever I don’t, you know, life has provided a lot of good for me," Miller said.

She's not worried about that. Her mind is more on her writer's group deadlines than anything else. So she will keep on typing away at her next novel and focusing on all that life has given her despite the challenges she overcame.

"I feel like if I were to say something like oh my life has been ruined by cancer or by arthritis or by any of the other things that I have then I would be ruining my own life by that projection," she said.

You can find her books on Amazon.

