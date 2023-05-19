Inside a Milwaukee church turned into one of the only Hindu temples in Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE — If you're driving down a particular road in Milwaukee, you'll look to your side and probably see what you think is an old church. However, inside you won't hear the gospel being preached. Instead, you'll hear Hindu chants as devotees connect with the god Krishna.

The Radha-Krishna Mission temple is one of only about a dozen Hindu temples in all of Wisconsin. It's located at 2425 W. Ramsey Ave. Priest and President Bidyut Mondal said he doesn't see any issues with his temple being located inside an old church.

"So then someone makes it their own house or they make it another like a church or something I don’t think that is any kind of problem," he said.

It's all that you make of it. To him, it's just four walls and a roof that worshipers come to for spiritual guidance. The purpose of the building could change over and over again.

James Groh The Radha-Krishna Mission Temple has been in Milwaukee since 2004. It's located inside an old Christian church.

“Temple is making you spiritually happier than ever," Mondal said.

He came to the United States in 2006 to be the priest at this small temple.

“It was very uncomfortable for me because when I came here in the month of February it was so cold and with snow because we are from the hot country.”

Radha-Krishna Mission serves about 70-75 families. Mondal said that some people come from Chicago for Sunday services. Since it is only one of a few Hindu temples in Wisconsin, it can get packed during popular holidays.

James Groh The altar inside the Krishna temple.

"Our temple is overflow and people stay outside - like more than 500 people come," he said.

Inside the temple are a large gathering space, various pictures on the wall, and an altar that takes up the majority of the back wall. In the very middle is the God Krishna with Radha, who Mondal said embodies the spirit of Krishna, to his right. There are actually four different forms of Krishna on the altar along with his siblings, Hanuman, and other significant symbols. While there are many gods in Hinduism, this temple emphasizes Krishna.

“Krishna is a supreme god, so if we pray to the Krishna all demigods will automatically (be) satisfied. We don’t need the separate temple for the separate demigods," Mondal said.

He likened the temple and other gods to a tree. You water the roots and the entire tree is nourished. That's the same concept behind this temple for Krishna.

The main goal of this temple is about creating a relationship with god. Within that, it’s about fostering a sense of spiritual richness within ourselves to be happy.

James Groh A view of the altar inside the Krishna temple.

The devotees at this temple believe the goal is reincarnation to spend eternity with Krishna. Mondal said he believes that's a goal all people could look to achieve regardless of religion.

“I am not a Hindu. I am the Sanatan. You are not a Christian. You are a Sanatan.”

In an overly simplified sense, it means we are all humans, we all seek the same eternal truths, and we follow the same universal laws. We want to lead a prosperous life and be fulfilled. That’s why anyone is welcome to this temple - even if services are mainly in Hindi or Bengali. Mondal's goal is to help others towards a rich afterlife.

For him, what matters to him is establishing a relationship with god to achieve eternal salvation. He said that we all come from the same place and are all going to the same place, so he wants to help people on their journey.

“Spiritual knowledge if I spread to you, you can spread to someone else. So that way we can help each and other because our soul is spiritual body is material.”

This temple is the heart of a small but mighty community that you might just mistake for any old church if you drive by too fast.

