Identical twins from Menomonee Falls make mini golf their full-time job with viral golf content

MILWAUKEE — “It’s unique being able to post mini golf content online and make a career out of it. But if you’re consistent and you work hard at it, anything’s possible."

That's Steven Sanicki. He isn't a professional mini golfer, but mini golf is how he and his twin brother, Danny, make a living.

“Not what I pictured after I graduated, but once social media started and a following started to come with it, I started to believe that this could be a full-time job," Steven said.

The twins from Menomonee Falls are known for their online series Twin Tour Golf. They have more than 680,000 followers across all platforms. They post themselves playing golf, mini golf, golf simulators, and other golf-related games.

Danny (left) and Steven (right) Sanicki run the mini golf channel Twin Tour Golf.

"I just love what I do. Being able to post videos, get content, and make this a full-time job," Steven said.

They play some form of golf about four times a week. Most often it’s mini golf. All their content is monetized, plus they sell merch, and have brand deals. While some golf channels will feature drinking and have swear words in it, Twin Tour Golf is family friendly.

“We get a lot of comments of people saying, ‘Thank you guys for making this content. My son and I love to watch this before he goes to bed," Danny said.

Danny, and his older brother by 21 minutes, Steven, have played golf for about 20 years. They were on the Menomonee Falls High School team and played together at UW-Parkside. It was in college when they began posting golf videos. First it was them on a golf simulator. They got a couple of thousands of followers. But their big break happened when they posted their first piece of mini golf content in 2023. They got 8 million views in two days. That's like a hole-in-one on social media. Ever since then, they have put out hundreds of mini golf videos.

“We played sports together growing up. We went to college together, played on the golf team together, so it’s been great being able to work together," Steven said.

They’ve played at more than 70 courses across the country, but their favorite spots are in Wisconsin like Big Putts in Greenfield or Swing Time in Germantown.

"We played a lot of other courses, and during the wintertime, we're traveling. We're playing other courses in other states, and we're just itching to get back to get back here to play these courses. They're so much fun," Danny said.

Watch Steven and Danny's story to see what their golf content is like...

Identical twins from Menomonee Falls make mini golf their full time job-time

Side note - one of the most common questions the identical twins who run Twin Tour Golf get is if they are twins.

“I would say a lot of times online we get asked, ‘Are you twins?’ When people see Danny and I and our name is Twin Tour Golf, maybe it doesn’t click right away," Steven said.

But what did click right away was mini golf content. So while they might not be professional golfers, they still make their living playing golf. And for them, that’s a dream come true.

You can follow them on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and YouTube.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip