MILWAUKEE — Two signs it's almost summer: First. The beer gardens open. Second, neighborhoods are starting to host the first night markets of the season.

That was the case for the Washington Heights Night Market on May 14. Hundreds of people took advantage of the nice weather to stroll down Washington Boulevard. Dozens of vendors, like artists, restaurants, and makers, all set up for the once-a-month community event.

"We're all about showing up for community. That's our vision, so when we see this, it's exactly why we're here and why we're in this neighborhood. Washington Heights is a beautiful neighborhood. People are walking around. They love their neighbors. And this is their perfect evening of getting to share a meal, have their kids play together, and this is what we're all about," Erin Ballard, the principal at Mount Christian Day School, which organizes the night market, said.

The event is held on the 2nd Thursday of every month from May to September. It's open from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.

"It's really the sense of community. I mean, we live about five blocks to the east, our kids go to school - a block - right over here. So it's nice to see people, especially after the winter when things start to thaw, and we haven't seen each other a lot," Leah Thomas, a vendor at the night market, said. She is the owner and jeweler of CE Stone.

This wasn't the only night market in town. It was also the first Market on the Riverwalk at Schlitz Park in Milwaukee. More than 20 vendors attended.

Watch the interview below to see more of what it was like...

Dozens of vendors at return of Washington Heights Night Market

Hundreds show up for first Washington Heights Night Market of the season

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