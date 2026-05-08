Hundreds of people attend JCC's 26th KidShare gala to raise money for youth services

MILWAUKEE — Let's combine two great things into one event: raising money for Milwaukee kids and celebrating the city's food scene.

On Thursday at the Pfister, the Harry & Rose Samson Family Jewish Community Center (JCC) hosted its 25th annual KidShare gala.

The event has raised over $6 million and helped kids who rely on the JCC for services like education, camps, wellness programs, and community service opportunities for people of all backgrounds and faiths.

"So tonight you might be eating extra food, each one of those choices, you're putting food on the shelves of a food pantry that's going to serve close to 29,000 people," Mark Shapiro, the president and CEO of the JCC, said.

Restaurants from around Milwaukee participate including: Bartolotta’s Lake Park Bistro, DanDan, Lupi & Iris, Mason Street Grill, Carnevor, Milwaukee ChopHouse, Blue Bat Kitchen & Tequilaria, Carini's Southern Italian, Central Standard Kitchen & Crafthouse, Cubanitas, Aloha Poke, Double B's BBQ, ARIA, the Restaurant at Saint Kate, Freshchef Meal Prep, Hannah's Kitchen - Kosher Catering in Milwaukee, Noble Catering & Events, Poco Loco, The Soup Market, Toro Tacos & Bowls, Vault, BB Cakes Bakery, Black Shoe Bakery, Discourse Coffee, Dough Nation, Friendship Circle Bakery, K Cakes, Long Grove Confectionery Co., Purple Door Ice Cream, Shake Shack-Third Ward, and Ultimate Confections.

"This is philanthropy. This is about the joy of caring for other human beings," Shapiro said.

The night includes a cocktail hour, silent auction, dinner, anniversary celebration, live music, live auction, and a raffle.

A dozen of Milwaukee's top chefs cooking at annual JCC youth services fundraiser

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