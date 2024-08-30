Watch Now
Hundreds of bikers ride down to Harley-Davidson Museum for free concert series

Hundreds of Harley-Davidson riders came down to the Harley museum for a weekly free concert series.
Ohhhhh I wanna dance with somebody!!! If you were in Milwaukee Thursday night, you may have heard some of the top 80s songs blasting from the Harley-Davidson Museum.

The weekly summer concert series, Harley-Davidson Museum Bike Night, traveled back in time to celebrate '80s classics with the band Mixtape.

Every Thursday during the summer from 5-9 p.m., Harley hosts a free concert featuring some of the best bands in Milwaukee. Concerts started May 2 and go until Sept. 26. These are the next bands:

  • 9/5 Classic Alice (Classic Rock Covers)
  • 9/12 Blind Fiction (Blues)
  • 9/19 Throwback Stereo (90’s Covers)
  • 9/26 Big Al Wetzel Band (Country)

This is the start of an entire weekend of Harley-Davidson-related celebrations to kick off Labor Day Weekend. There will be more concerts, a huge weekend-long clothing sale, and a community motorcycle ride. For more information on all the weekend's activities click here.

