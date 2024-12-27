Hundreds celebrated second night of Hanukkah with concert from American-Israeli rapper/singer, Nissim Black

MILWAUKEE — From all over Milwaukee, hundreds of people celebrated the second night of Hanukkah with a special performance from a world-renowned Jewish singer and rapper.

Chabad of the East Side hosted Nissim Black, an American-Israeli rapper/singer at a Milwaukee venue. Nissim Black performed some of his most popular songs for an eager crowd who knew all the words to his songs. Along with the concert, there was a menorah lighting, prayer, dreidel playing, donut bar, music synthesizers, arcade games, and more.

Dec. 26 was the second night of Hanukkah. During the eight days and nights of Hanukkah, various celebrations are being organized by local Jewish groups. The Jewish Community Center hosted a Hanukkah dinner that was accompanied by live music. The Hoan is being lit each night. Also, a public menorah is lit on Whitefish Bay on Silver Spring Drive. Different groups will light it each night around 5:30 p.m., except for Friday when it's at 4:00 p.m. Congregation Shalom in Fox Point will host a Hanukkah service, dinner, and activities on Friday starting at 5:00 p.m.

Watch the interviews to see what it was like at the concert.

Celebrating Jewish pride on the 2nd night of Hanukkah

The best moments from the Hanukkah concert in Milwaukee

