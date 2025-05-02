Hundreds attend gala for ABCD, After Breast Cancer Diagnosis, raising funds to help women battling the disease

MILWAUKEE — Hundreds attended a Thursday night gala for ABCD, After Breast Cancer Diagnosis, which helps raise funds to offer women emotional support and guidance as they battle the disease.

The organization provides free emotional support and services to anyone who has been diagnosed with breast cancer, people in treatment, those who have finished treatment, those at risk of developing the cancer, or family and friends. The support is offered by mentors who have also been diagnosed, finished treatment, or are care partners.

ABCD was started by Melodie Wilson Oldenburg in 1999. She was a former TMJ4 anchor and reporter. The local nonprofit has become nationally recognized and has helped 111,000 people across the country.

The money raised at the gala will help ABCD continue the efforts to offer free emotional support services as demand increases. In the past two years, the organization has supported more than 1,500 people impacted by the disease.

To donate or get involved, go to ABCD's website.

