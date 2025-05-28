Watch Now
How to see the 24-foot tall troll statue 'Mama Rosa'

Mama Rosa is a 24-foot tall troll statue made by Danish artist Thomas Dambo.
WAUWATOSA — 'Mama Rosa', the 24-foot-tall and 2,000-pound troll statue in Wauwatosa, is finally complete. This is how and where you can see it.

The statue was created by Danish artist Thomas Dambo. He is known throughout the world for his giant trolls. Each troll is made from recycled and reused materials. There are 156 across the world.

Mama Rosa is a troll statue located at Firefly Grove Park in Wauwatosa.

'Mama Rosa' was made by reusing trees, wood, and light posts from the city of Wauwatosa.

This statue is the first in Wisconsin by Dambo. It's located in Firefly Grove Park at 1900 N. 116th St., Wauwatosa. This is a permanent statue.

