How the Wisconsin State Fair's Sporkies winner is made: Peño Pretzel Popper Brat

The Peño Pretzel Popper Brat from Gertrude's couldn't be made fast enough to keep up with demand.
This is how they make the winner of the Wisconsin State Fair's Sporkies competition - the Peño Pretzel Popper Brat.
Posted at 5:17 PM, Aug 04, 2022
WEST ALLIS, Wis. — The winner of the Wisconsin State Fair's Sporkies contest was a major hit on the first day of the fair.

The Peño Pretzel Popper Brat from Gertrude's couldn't be made fast enough to keep up with demand. Long lines formed on the first day to try the winner of the annual Sporkies contest.

"Not anything like this. I mean this has been insane. But it's awesome. We're very very grateful," Lora Schaller, the owner of Gertrude's, said.

The Peño Pretzel Popper Brat is a 10-inch jalapeño cheddar brat wrapped in pretzel dough topped with salt and fresh jalapeños. Once it's baked, the brat is brushed with butter, given a drizzling of white cheddar sauce and served with a jalapeño cream cheese.

"We are already ordering more. 1,500 pounds coming on Tuesday guys," Schaller said.

Watch the video above to see how a Peño Pretzel Popper Brat is made.

