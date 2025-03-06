How simple parent-child interactions are transforming Milwaukee families and enhancing literacy rates

MILWAUKEE — Parenting comes with big challenges, but sometimes it’s the small moments that leave the greatest impact.

In Milwaukee, an initiative called Mighty Small Moments is helping parents strengthen family bonds and boost childhood literacy—one meaningful moment at a time. Carnell Hogans, a dedicated father, has experienced firsthand how this initiative has changed his approach to parenting.

"It’s kept me accountable as a dad, recognizing that I can create mighty small moments in different ways," Hogans shared.

Led by the Office of Early Childhood Initiatives, the movement provides parents with simple tools to engage with their children, focus on literacy, and enhance brain development as early as one year old.

"The brain develops the fastest in the first three years," said Dea Wright, a leader with the initiative. "It is really when you can make the biggest difference and have the biggest impact."

Milwaukee College Prep, a school on the city's north side, has partnered with the initiative, understanding the long-term benefits of these small but powerful moments.

"Parents are the key to success for any child," said Alfred Keith, CEO of Milwaukee College Prep. "Our role in education is making sure kids have the skills to be successful at whatever they want to do. But we also know the importance of having that first teacher at home."

Wright echoed this sentiment, emphasizing how early experiences shape a child's future.

"So the more positive experiences you can give a child at a young age, the bigger the impact on that child’s development—on their brain," she said.

Carnell Hogans and his 5-year-old daughter, Maliha, have fully embraced the Mighty Small Moments philosophy, turning everyday experiences into valuable lessons.

"Recognizing I can create that in any space I’m in—at the grocery store, the car ride home—I can use the weather, birds, the motion of the car to just teach them something," Hogans explained.

With childhood literacy rates at concerning lows, programs like Mighty Small Moments believe real change begins with a story, a conversation, and a simple moment of connection. For parents like Carnell, those moments aren’t just small—they’re mighty.

"It seems like something that’s so small, like it might not create a mighty moment," Hogans reflected. "But in reality, you are really giving them the tools that they need."

Families interested in participating can call 414-286-KIDS for more information on Mighty Small Moments, or visit www.parents4lit.org or mke4kids.com

