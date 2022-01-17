How Milwaukee's Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Elementary School is reflecting civil rights leader's dream

Watch this story at 6:30 p.m. Monday on TMJ4's Milwaukee Tonight.

MILWAUKEE — What better way to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day than to visit a school that not only bears his name, but whose curriculum is based on so many of the principles Dr. King lived by.

Walking the halls of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Elementary School brought back so many memories of my days in grade school. But one thing was very clear, these students are having a very different experience than I had. Principal Anesia Hayes and her staff approach teaching in a wholistic way. It is an immersive environment that focuses on the history and culture of African American people.

The students are referred to as scholars and while naturally there is a strong focus on reading, writing and math, there is also a very strong emphasis on art. Art is used in a way that perpetuates a message of worthiness. Through the use of murals, sculptures and wall hangings these young scholars are constantly reminded of the contributions made by people who look like them.

It’s subliminal and it’s incredibly important. Kudos to Principal Anesia Hayes and her staff. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Elementary School truly reflects Dr. King’s dream.

