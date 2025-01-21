How ‘Midwest Sad’ combats seasonal blues with comfort foods

MILWAUKEE — Is it just me, or do the cold, short days of winter make you crave comfort foods too? If so, Midwest Sad will make you happy!

Like many of us in the Midwest, Samantha Sardin is no stranger to Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD).

"Seasonal Affective Disorder affects me because working in a kitchen, sometimes you don't even get a window and you're in a basement," said Samantha.

TMJ4 News

She started Midwest Sad as a way of coping and to bring joy and comfort through food. "It's really OK to be sad, but the last thing you should be sad about is pastries," Samantha explained.

As a small independent business, she is free to experiment with recipes using nostalgic flavors with a modern twist, such as her Chippy cookie, a chocolate chip base with Ruffles potato chips.

Or the Fluffer Nutter, a classic Betty Crocker recipe for peanut butter cookies, but with added marshmallows, elevating them to a nougaty, crunchy, gooey treat.

"I want to make it fun and unserious and actually believable," said Samantha.

TMJ4 News

She and her team also bake for the Craft Cow restaurants and Uncle Wolfie's. Samantha says these collaborations help keep Midwest Sad afloat. "We do everything we can to make sure that you can pay your staff, pay your rent, pay your bills. And sometimes that means making 2,000 burger buns by hand every single week."

I mentioned just a few of the treats you'll find, but if you want to turn your frown upside down, drop by the pickup window at Midwest Sad.

They're located at 770 N. Jefferson St., on the lower level.

For more information click here.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip