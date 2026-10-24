MILWAUKEE — Just how far are Brewers fans willing to go to guarantee that the team wins the World Series?

Well, it turns out they would give up their children, shave their heads, and name their first borns William Contreras.

Watch the story to hear more answers...

How far are Brewers fans willing to go to guarantee a World Series championship?What are Brewers fans willing to do to ensure their team wins the World Series? Turns out, they are willing to give up their children and name theird kids William Contreras.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip