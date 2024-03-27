Watch Now
NewsMilwaukee Tonight

Actions

Horicon Bank makes a $250,000 deposit to ‘Columbia Savings & Loan’

Horicon Bank made a $250,000 deposit to support Columbia Savings & Loan's goal of raising 10 million dollars to assist 100 families in achieving their dream of home ownership.
Horicon Bank makes a $250,000 deposit to ‘Columbia Savings &amp; Loan.'
Posted at 8:50 PM, Mar 26, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-26 21:59:44-04

MILWAUKEE — 'Columbia Savings & Loan' turns 100 this year.

Its founders Wilbur and Ardie Halyard were remembered on Tuesday, March 26, for their legacy of providing home loans for African American residents in Milwaukee.

In celebration of 'Columbia Savings and Loan' turning 100 this year, Horicon Bank made a $250,000 deposit on Tuesday. The deposit was made to support the bank's goal of raising 10 million dollars to assist 100 families in achieving their dream of home ownership.

"We have just entered Milwaukee County and as a friendly community bank partner, Fred Schwertfeger, President of Horicon Bank said. “We wanted to support them and be involved in the community in an intangible way."

'Columbia Savings and Loan' is the state's first African-American-owned financial institution.

Historically, it played a huge role in helping African Americans achieve homeownership, including the development of homes in the Halyard Park neighborhood named in honor of the bank's, investments that live on today.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

milwaukee tonight

News

Nominate your 'Hidden Gem' for Milwaukee Tonight

Milwaukee Tonight focuses on the people, places, and events that make the community special. From artists to architecture, food to festivals, neighborhoods to nightlife - this show is a nightly reminder that our city is filled with stories to be proud of. Watch weekdays at 6:30 p.m. on TMJ4.