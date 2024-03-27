Horicon Bank makes a $250,000 deposit to ‘Columbia Savings & Loan’

MILWAUKEE — 'Columbia Savings & Loan' turns 100 this year.

Its founders Wilbur and Ardie Halyard were remembered on Tuesday, March 26, for their legacy of providing home loans for African American residents in Milwaukee.

In celebration of 'Columbia Savings and Loan' turning 100 this year, Horicon Bank made a $250,000 deposit on Tuesday. The deposit was made to support the bank's goal of raising 10 million dollars to assist 100 families in achieving their dream of home ownership.

"We have just entered Milwaukee County and as a friendly community bank partner, Fred Schwertfeger, President of Horicon Bank said. “We wanted to support them and be involved in the community in an intangible way."

'Columbia Savings and Loan' is the state's first African-American-owned financial institution.

Historically, it played a huge role in helping African Americans achieve homeownership, including the development of homes in the Halyard Park neighborhood named in honor of the bank's, investments that live on today.

