Hmong American Women's Association provides culturally specific services

IMG_2091.jpg
Providing culturally specific services is the mission of the Hmong American Women's Association or HAWA.
Posted at 3:23 PM, May 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-25 16:23:28-04

MILWAUKEE — Providing culturally specific services is the mission of the Hmong American Women's Association or HAWA.

It started with the influx of Hmong refugees in 1993. As Hmong women gathered in storytelling support groups, they realized common threads of violence in their homes and a need to stop normalizing the behavior.

“It wasn’t until 2000 they got funds to hire advocates, so for almost a decade they did it for free. As young Hmong women, we are dedicated to continuing the advocacy," said Leana, HAWA Advocate.

New to the country, they were unfamiliar with the laws of the land. HAWA works to meet the needs of their clients through education, computer training, and connecting them to resources, creating a path not just to survive, but to thrive.

In addition to in-take services, HAWA has a community closet stocked with clothing, housewares, toys, diapers, and anything needed to sustain one’s self when fleeing a dangerous situation. The items are donated and given for free, no questions asked.

HAWA serves Southeast Asian women, girls, Queer and Trans people. I am thrilled to introduce this hidden gem in honor of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

Learn more at hawamke.org.

