Hidden Gems: Working on your swing at the Milwaukee Baseball Academy

MENOMONEE FALLS — You don’t have to know a lot about baseball to know that the Milwaukee Brewers are doing well, so I stopped by the Milwaukee Baseball Academy in Menomonee Falls to brush up on my skills, just in case they needed a little help. Okay, say it with me... ”Yeah, right!" Still, you never know.

I met with Rob Hagedorn, MBA’s Director of Operations, to learn my way around the game. Milwaukee Baseball Academy’s expert team of coaches work with Little Leaguers, teaching, coaching and guiding them through the fundamentals of the game.

Of course, having never played before and coming to the game a little late, I took a crash course from pro player and instructor Brandon Fowler. I asked Brandon what it would take to get me ready to step in (if needed) and help the Brewers out. He looked at me with a chuckle and answered, “A miracle!” And turns out he was right! I wasn’t very good but that’s alright, I guess I’ll be keeping my day job.

If you have a Little Leaguer with dreams of playing pro, check out Milwaukee Baseball Academy on their Facebook page.

