Hidden Gems: Tour the 'Original Cheesehead Factory' in Walker's Point

Posted at 10:41 AM, Aug 31, 2021
Watch Cassandra's story at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday on Milwaukee Tonight.

MILWAUKEE -- I’ve often wondered at the origins behind many things that are now commonplace in our lives - like the Veggetti Spiral Vegetable Cutter, or bubble wrap - and of course the Cheesehead.

What was going on that made someone say, “Hmm, I have just the answer!”?

Well in the case of the Cheesehead, I wonder no more. I took a trip to the Original Cheesehead Factory and met the big cheese himself. Milwaukee native Ralph Bruno made the very first Cheesehead from sofa foam and a blowtorch more than thirty years ago and rumor has it that “he still has it.”

Though the world associates the ever-popular Cheesehead with our Green Bay Packers, Ralph told me that he actually fashioned the first one (as a ruse) for a baseball game that he and his buddies were going to attend.

A tour of the factory is something that everyone should experience. In addition to Cheeseheads, they have an extensive line on other cheesy things that you didn’t know you needed. And behind the double doors in the rear of the factory was something that completely took me by surprise. There I found the most amazing and thoughtful venue for weddings and events that I have ever seen.

The Cheesehead Factory held many hidden gems.

Located at: 1120 S Barclay Street Milwaukee, WI USA 53204 or info@cheesehead.com

