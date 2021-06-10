Hidden Gems: Sports Images & More has just the perfect gift for sports lovers

GREENDALE — Truth be told, I’m not really into sports, but I do know that our teams are beloved, so I went to check out Sports Images & More.

With a focus on our local teams, they offer an impressive collection for the sports fan in your heart or home.

Sandy Hanson, one of the owners of this family-owned business, proudly showed me around her store. According to Sandy, “team spirit lives in our home.”

Sports Images specialize in sports memorabilia for your every need and in every price range.

I saw everything from hats, jackets, and jerseys to team-themed air fresheners, board games, and wall art.

Sandy’s energy was contagious and I was developing a real appreciation for fans wanting to show their team spirit and then I saw the teamed themed bling and knew that they really did have something for everyone.

Sports Images & More is located in the Southridge Mall.

