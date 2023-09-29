Hidden Gems: Sammy May’s Beer BQ Sauce

MILWAUKEE — When life gives you lemons, you make lemonade. But Samantha May turned lemons into beer barbecue sauce.

“I was laid off unexpectedly after three years of working for a company. I didn't realize how much my job was part of my identity. And so, when I lost it, I lost myself," she shared.

A trip to Mexico gave her the clarity she needed.

“I would wake up early and go for a walk on the beach. I asked myself, what do I really want to do? I didn't want someone to have that much control over me again. So, I came back and asked my dad, can I sell your sauce?" Samantha said.

Her father had been tinkering with a recipe for barbecue sauce made from beer for many years, but he’d never done anything with it. Samantha grew up being her dad’s test taster and knew he had a winning recipe.

In just a few months' time, she has found a way to produce, package, and sell Sammy May’s Beer BQ sauce.

“On Monday, I do all the cooking and bottling, and then, after 24 hours, I come back and seal them with a shrink wrap and label them," she said.

She admits it’s a hustle, but she’s happy working for herself.

Though I could drink it with a straw straight from the bottle, her sauce is the perfect finish for wings, pulled pork and briskets, or any of your favorite Packer Party dishes.

