"Milwaukee Tonight" premieres Monday, May 10th at 6:30 p.m. on TMJ4

In the heart of the Hispanic community, is where I came across Rivera Western Wear.

Husband and wife team Teresa and Alejandra immigrated from Mexico more than thirty years ago.

"Our children grew up playing in the aisles of this store," said Teresa.

Being a "shoe freak," I was in heaven! Cowboy boots...yes please! Their traditional clothing is often seen at Milwaukee's Mexican Fiesta and rodeos, as well as on those who love adding some western flavor to their mix.

I asked Teresa how they were able to make it through the pandemic.

"At first it was very slow, but then people began coming in for our face masks, that's what saved us," said Teresa.

WEB EXTRA: Hidden Gems: Saddle up and grab your cowboy boots from Rivera Western Wear

Now, let me tell you a little bit of what you might find: An amazing selection of hats, jewelry, and a full line of clothing including handmade boots.

"We dress the entire family," said Teresa as I was spying the cutest pair of cowboy boots for babies.

While Rivera Western Wear is full of wonderful hidden gems, I must say the warmth of Teresa and Alejandra will keep you coming back.

Rivera Western Wear is located at 1002 S Cesar E Chavez Dr. You know I want to know what you think.

