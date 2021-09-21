Hidden Gems: Practicing your swing at X Golf in Brookfield

BROOKFIELD — So how hard could it be? I consider myself to be a pretty quick study - surely, I could get at least the basics of golf. This is what I was thinking as I met with Michael Miezin, PGA Professional and General Manager of X Golf in Brookfield.

By now you know that sports are not my thing, but after a quick lesson from Michael, I left with a real respect and appreciation for the technique, precision and focus behind the perfect swing. Not that I achieved anything like it; in fact never having golfed before, I failed miserably. I hardly made contact with the ball, but I did learn how to stand, how to hold the golf club and how to swing it.

I asked Michael what made a good golfer. His answer: "A good swing." And what does it take to get “a good swing," cause you can’t get that from Amazon? It takes practice, practice and more practice, and since I won't be practicing on anybody’s golf course, X Golf with its 7 ultramodern Golf Simulators is the perfect place for Pro’s and novices like me.

