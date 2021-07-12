Hidden Gems: Play pickleball under the I-794 freeway

MILWAUKEE — Let me ask you this: Have you learned a new-to-you sport lately? Second question: Would you like to? Then, may I suggest pickleball.

Though pickleball has been around since the ’60s, I’d only recently begin to hear about it, and I never thought of playing it...until I did and “oh baby” It was fun!

But wait, I’m getting ahead of myself. Another really cool thing is it’s being played on two new pickleball courts located at Riverwalk Commons across from the Milwaukee Public Market underneath the Freeway and better yet, it’s free!

Now let’s talk Pickleball basics:

It combines many elements of tennis, badminton, and ping-pong.

It’s played with a paddle and a plastic ball with holes, either inside or outside on a badminton-sized court with a modified tennis net.

It’s a single or doubles game that is enjoyed by all ages and skill levels.

Pickleball paddles and balls are available for lending at the Milwaukee Public Market– second-floor management office. All you need is comfortable clothes, sneakers, and a desire to have a good time.

