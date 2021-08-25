Hidden Gems: MSO ACE program connecting local students with professional artists

MILWAUKEE — So much to tell you here. Okay, first let’s break down the acronyms: MSO as we know is the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra and ACE is Arts in Community Education. So, now that we know what it means, let me share with you what I learned about this wonderful program.

Through the support of UPAF and other partners, they connect students and professional artists through engaging arts experiences and integrated arts curriculum. They’re using fine and performing arts, in the classroom, to promote pathways to learning. They were even able to continue as a virtual program last year, connecting with artists from around the country.

And the benefits - students learn to problem solve, to think out of the box and to see opportunities in challenges. They also enjoy world-class entertainment. I just gotta say it, “The power of the arts!”

Now let me tell you about the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra’s new home. They're renovating the old Warner Grand Theater, 212 W. Wisconsin Ave., into the Bradley Symphony Center. With careful restoration of the old theater and a perfect blend of new construction, it is beyond beautiful.

