Hidden Gems: Mr. Dye's Pies serves up the taste of home, one slice at a time

MILWAUKEE -- On the northwest side of Milwaukee, hidden in an industrial park is where you’ll find Mr. Dye’s Pies.

Owner and CEO Johnathan Dye has a small but efficient staff, and this is where they make the most delicious pies.

“I grew up in my grandma’s kitchen and eventually she put me to work,” Dye said.

After leaving the corporate world, Jonathan began baking. His pies were such a hit that he has turned his passion for pies into a small but successful business.

Only fresh ingredients are used, and of course he makes his own crust. I like to think of them as holiday pies, and I might add, every day is a holiday!

Even though I’m eating a piece of pecan pie as I write this, I am at a loss for words in describing the flavor. Suffice it to say that it tastes like a memory of my momma’s baking.

Aside from his pies, Jonathan also processes Irish sea moss, mixing it with cinnamon for flavor and making a gel. Irish sea moss is rich in potassium and has many other health benefits. This hidden gem was a real find!

Mr. Dye’s Pies is located at 8103 W. Tower Ave. As always, tell me what you think.

