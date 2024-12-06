Hidden Gems: Milwaukee Candle Co. offers the perfect holiday experience

MILWAUKEE — This hidden gem offers the perfect holiday experience. According to Kevin Goudzwaard, founder of Milwaukee Candle Co., "This is candle season."

A transplant from Michigan, Kevin fell in love with Milwaukee, so much so that he decided to capture the fragrance of the city in a jar. "That's part of the reason why I got into candles. It was something I could just do for fun. And I learned using resources on the internet," said Kevin.

His passion for candle making led to Milwaukee Candle Co., where all candles are hand-poured with care and made with 100% soy wax and paraben- and phthalate-free fragrances.

But this talented entrepreneur didn’t stop there. In true DIY spirit, he renovated a late-1800s building, making all the tables and much of the decor himself. Wanting to give customers a DIY experience, Kevin started Glassnote Candle Bar.

"I wanted to create a lounge environment for making candles. That’s when the idea for Glassnote Candle Bar was born.

Not only can customers make their own custom candle here, choosing from over 100 different fragrances, but they can also create their own cocktail just the way they like it," Kevin said.

TMJ4 News

With the atmosphere of a speakeasy, this candle-making cocktail bar is the perfect place to connect with friends while exploring creativity. Milwaukee Candle Co. offers a variety of collections, or you can create your own one-of-a-kind candle.

