Hidden Gems: Milwaukee boutique Il Bosco features work of local artisans

Il Bosco is the sort of place you'll want to linger in.
Posted at 3:56 PM, Apr 28, 2021
"Milwaukee Tonight" debuts Monday, May 10 at 6:30 p.m. on TMJ4.

Il Bosco is the sort of place you will want to linger in. Owner Christa Cianciolo is passionate about the environment, and by the time I left this hidden gem I was seriously reconsidering my own.

Did you know that the furniture in your home could be emitting chemicals? Well, neither did I, but after spending time at Il Bosco and learning from Christa, I’m looking to bring more green into my color scheme.

Il Bosco has elegant home decor and accent pieces, many of which are made by local artisans. Not to mention the fashionable bags, scarves, and jewelry.

Oh baby, the jewelry! I am a girl who loves her bobbles, I was incredibly happy!

Il Bosco is located at 225 S. Second St. Leave a comment on Facebook and tell me how much you love this hidden gem!

