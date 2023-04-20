Hidden Gems: Meet the Wisconsin Alzheimer’s Institute

MILWAUKEE — Dementia is the umbrella under which Alzheimer’s and other debilitating cognitive diseases can be found. The symptoms include loss of short-term memory, difficulties with speaking, problem-solving and other thinking abilities.

Contrary to common belief, dementia is not a part of normal aging. Though this fact brings little comfort if you or a loved one has received this diagnosis. While there is currently no cure, there are resources available, and the Wisconsin Alzheimer’s Institute is one of them.

I met with Gina Green-Harris, Regional Director of WAI’s Milwaukee office, to learn about this dementia.

“There are many facets of how this disease impacts the individual but the effect on the family and the community is always traumatic, which is why it is so important that we understand this issue. It’s something that we can no longer hide. We have to own it and know that there are things that we can do,” Said Gina.

Since 2008, this organization has been serving the community, bringing factual information and aid to your home. There is just as much attention given to caregivers as they suffer as much as the person with the diagnosis.

This became personal to me in 1999 when my mother was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. It was the most difficult period of my life, my struggles to find compassionate care at the forefront.

It is a painful journey full of unknowns, but thanks to the Wisconsin Alzheimer’s Institute, families not only have a place to start but an organization that can give you direction.

