Hidden Gems: Local artist paints watercolor cityscapes

MILWAUKEE — I met with Calvin Breseman at his home in the Third Ward.

Relatively new to the art world and in part, self-taught, Calvin does it his way.

He photographs Milwaukee's historic buildings and then in the comfort of his home, at his kitchen table, in fact, he mixes his paint to match the colors perfectly and paints them in brilliant detail.

The thing that really stood out about Calvin was his humility. He doesn't seem to know how exceptionally talented he is. He also spoke about his art as a way of therapy, helping to calm and focus him.

You see, this is the thing about artists, they reach into the nothingness and extract tangible things and this can be life-saving and character-building for children and adults alike.

Question; is there a creative something you’ve been wanting to express? I’m thinking that like Calvin Breseman, we should let it out. You just might surprise yourself.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip