Hidden Gems: Learn the beautiful classical dance of Bharatanatyam with Natyarpana Dance Company

Kripa Baskaran is the founder and Director of Natyarpana Dance Company and is well known for her performances of Bharatanatyam, an Indian classical dance.

So, I’m thinking I was going to learn how to do a traditional Indian dance but upon meeting Kripa I knew that there was so much more.

I’d like to share my first impressions with you; Kripa, though small in stature, is a huge and welcoming presence, a light so bright that I felt warm in her glow. I felt the calm and peace of her household immediately upon entering her home.

She invited me into her prayer room where we sat on her prayer rug for our conversation. Kripa was mesmerizing as she spoke of her life in India and her passion for dance, and the significance of Bharatanatyam.

Bharatanatyam is presumably the oldest form of classic dance and the mother of many Indian classical forms of dance. And I was gonna learn it in an hour…yeah, no!

Instead, I was drawn in by Kripa’s sharing, as she spoke from the heart with her whole body. It was a beautiful sight to see.

Finally, though, we did go to the dance studio and my suspicions were confirmed. Couldn’t bring much to the dance, but I left Kripa Baskaran with a real sense of expansion.

