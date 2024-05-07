Hidden Gems: ‘House of Gaud’ offers vintage and antique items for sale

MILWAUKEE — This is a hidden gem that I love. I think you will too. The House of Gaud is one local woman’s passion turned into a business. Located in the Lincoln Warehouse, this vintage furniture, home goods, and gift shop feels like a curated gallery.

“When I bring things in, I'm thinking, will this spark something in somebody? I mean, firstly, it has to spark something in me," owner Saren O'Grady said. "But will this inspire? Will this bring joy? Will this delight? I think delight is just the center of everything and so that's kind of how I pick things.”

TMJ4 News Saren O'Grady, owner of House of Gaud.



Set up like a gaudy, yet cool home, House of Gaud focuses mostly on vintage from the 70s through the 90s, with lots of 80s art deco and postmodern with some mid-century sprinkled in.

TMJ4 News

It was a feast for my eyes. Everywhere I looked, I saw something special. And, though I love shopping vintage, I found things I’d never seen before.

“It's one of my favorite things about doing this work, finding those things that I've never seen before," Saren said. "But, once you see them, you can't miss them. They become a part of your perspective, and I love to hide them around the shop like little hidden gems.”

Her taste is intentional, mixing beauty with functionality. Saren believes both are important. She selects things that are unique and beautiful that can be used. It’s her nod to sustainability.

TMJ4 News

“We've been bombarded with fast fashion, fast furniture and fast housewares and I think that's tragic. I think people are really craving something more than that. We've gotten to a point where things are created for the sole purpose of profit and that's boring. I think vintage is the best way to bring those things back into our homes and into our lives. We get our beauty back, and we get to live sustainably and have great quality furniture that will last forever.”

To visit House of Gaud's website, click here.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip