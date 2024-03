MILWAUKEE — Whether it's spring or winter, you want to look and feel your best.

Tonight's hidden gem will help you do just that.

It's called "The Nail Lab" -- a nail salon on 69th and Capitol. It's a place TMJ4’s Cassandra Mcshepard knows well.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip