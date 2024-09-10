Hidden Gems: Harley’s exciting new Davidson Park

MILWAUKEE — With more than 150 public parks and parkways, Milwaukee is often referred to as the "City of Parks," and the latest addition is the brand-new Davidson Park.

Located in Milwaukee’s Near West Side neighborhood on Harley-Davidson’s corporate campus, Davidson Park is a 4.8-acre public park. Its unique circular design and free amenities are sure to make it a destination for community activities.

The centerpiece of the park is a 4-foot cast iron medallion honoring the Near West Side. Its sustainable green infrastructure includes nine bioswales, permeable paving throughout the park, and a large cistern that can hold up to 232,000 gallons of stormwater during heavy rains.

Many of our parks have beer gardens, and Davidson Park does not disappoint. Its 1903 Tavern is a modified shipping container located on the park’s southeast corner. It celebrates the founding year (1903) of both Harley-Davidson and the Miller High Life brand and was a collaboration between the Harley-Davidson Foundation and Molson Coors.

This urban oasis opened in June of this year, and you can look forward to enjoying events like movie nights, theater performances, music concerts, and motorcycle rallies. It may be the only park of its kind to offer parking bays for motorcycles inside the park. In addition, it offers free public Wi-Fi, free parking, a serenity garden, a kid’s play area, and public porta potties.

This hidden gem is a must-see!

For more information, click here.

