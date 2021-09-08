Hidden Gems: Get some of the best Asian food you've ever had at ElevAsian and Bento Xpert

MILWAUKEE — I met Edgar Lin, one of the founders of ElevAsian, a local group of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders who strive to elevate the visibility of people, business, and issues in the AAPI community - at his favorite restaurant, Bento Xpert.

“You can get Chinese food just about anywhere," said Taiwanese immigrant Edgar Lin. Lin also went on to say “There's a lot more to Asian cuisine than just sweet & sour chicken.”

Bento Xpert is one of the few restaurants in the Milwaukee area that serves authentic Taiwanese cuisine. Owned and operated by Samuel Yin and his wife Lydia Tai and tucked away in the Brewery complex on the ground floor of an apartment building, Bento Xpert is easy to miss...but you shouldn’t!

“When I first came here it made me cry," Edgar said.

And after a trip into the kitchen playing sous chef to Samuel, I understood. Edgar found the taste of his homeland, and I found some of the best Asian food I’ve tasted.

According to Edgar, Samuel, and tradition, sharing a meal is one of the most intimate things you can do. So, yeah together we enjoyed the taste of Taiwan.

If you are looking to enjoy an intimate, albeit casual experience, grab a friend and check out Bento Xpert.

Bento Xpert is located at the Eleven25 apartments, 1125 N. 9th St.

And to learn more about ElevAsian, click or tap here: https://www.elevasianwi.com/

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip