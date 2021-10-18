Hidden Gems: Get a workout by pumping pumpkins at Planet Fitness

MILWAUKEE — 'Tis the season where you bundle up the little ones and head off to the pumpkin patches looking for the “Great Pumpkin,” or at least the perfect pumpkin for you.

Some pumpkin perks: they are rich in vitamins, minerals and antioxidants when consumed, and the low-calorie content makes it a weight-loss-friendly food. So, this season when you select your perfect pumpkin for carving, consuming or decorating, consider another use for your pumpkin - pumping.

Oh yeah, let your pumpkin work for you! No, I’ve not lost it, at least not yet. But check this out, I caught trainer Trey Triplett at Planet Fitness to exercise with a pumpkin! Crazy, but kind of a cool. These are a few exercises I learned:

🎃 Jack-o-Lantern Jumping Jacks

🎃 Spooky Squash Squat and Swing

🎃 Pumpkin Plyo Hops

🎃 Pumpkin Spice Crunch & Carve

Gimmicky yeah, but I really did work up a sweat. So here’s what I’m thinking, do you need to work out with your pumpkin? No! Any activity done properly and long enough has cardiovascular benefits, but what a fun thing to do with the kiddos this season. And isn’t family fun what the holidays are all about?

