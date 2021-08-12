Hidden Gems: Friendship Cafe & Bakery

FOX POINT — Prayerfully you weathered the recent storms, but many of us awoke to felled trees and power outages. This was what prompted Friendship Circle’s Executive Director Levi Stein to offer free breakfast to his neighbors and anyone in need.

Friendship Café & Bakery not only offers fabulous food and sweet treats, it also provides programming, which helps individuals with special needs gain occupational skills. So, as you might imagine, opening the doors to offer help was not a stretch for Rabbi Levi Stein.

It shows the beauty of the human spirit, those who can stand in the gap for those in need, and supporting those who help others ultimately helps everyone.

Click here to go to Friendship Café & Bakery's Facebook account.

