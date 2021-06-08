Hidden Gems: Franciscan Peacemaker take to the streets with support for those in need

*Watch Cassandra McShepard's full story on Milwaukee Tonight at 6:30 p.m.*

I was drawn to this unassuming store by the soothing aromas wafting out of the door, but when I entered and begin to learn about the story behind the lotions, soaps, and bath bombs, I knew that this was a hidden gem that could not be overlooked!

Deacon Steve Przedpelski and his band of angels are providing the kind of service needed to those who succumbed to the challenges of life.

Franciscan Peacemakers take to the streets with support, guidance, and food for those whom many of us have trained ourselves to overlook.

"It's a basic need for love that put many of these women in vulnerable situations," said Deacon Przedpelski.

This amazing organization takes the time to build trusted relationships and offers a way off the streets by providing housing and employment.

Here, their clients learn skills to set them up for independence and success. Graduate of the program, Cynthia Perkins shared that she was about to celebrate her third year of sobriety. She is now working with Franciscan Peacekeepers and helps the women from first-hand knowledge of the disconnect and shame associated with having lost one's way.

Yes, but I spoke about the soothing aromas. As a part of the healing process, the women work in their on-site workroom making the products sold to support the mission.

I was humbled after my time spent learning about Franciscan Peacekeepers and left wondering "what more can I do to help"?

After all, we are only as strong as our weakest link.

Franciscan Peacekeepers is located at 3333 W. Lisbon Ave.

