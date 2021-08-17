Watch
Hidden Gems: 'First Stage, First Steps' introduces children with special needs to the theater

Posted at 7:35 AM, Aug 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-17 08:39:00-04

Watch Cassandra's full story tonight at 6:30 p.m. on Milwaukee Tonight.

MILWAUKEE -- I love to watch children when they are committed and captivated by what they are doing. This is what I witnessed visiting the First Stage, First Steps class. It is a program introducing children with special needs to the theater.

With smaller classes, the students receive the attention needed to develop empathy and social skills. Through acting, dancing, and singing they grow the confidence for conversational and public speaking skills.

Brothers Bryan and Brandon taught me a Spongebob Squarepants dance and song, and while I couldn’t do it as well as them, it was fun.

Oh, the power of the arts...Thanks to the UPAF Rally for Arts Education, this and many other programs offer our children the numerous benefits gained by participating in the arts.

To learn more and donate to support arts education in our community click here.

