Hidden Gems: Father Gene's Help Center aiding those in need with clothing donations

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Every day and especially this time of year, thousands of our neighbors struggle to support themselves and their families. In a time of such plenty, 27% are living below the poverty line. This is why I think that Father Gene's Help Center is a jewel among hidden gems.

Father Gene’s Help Center stands in the gap by providing dignity through free clothing to people in need. Some may say “with needs so great, does a new garment really make a difference?” Well, I know that it can. There is actually a scientific term for the effect of fashion on our mood; it is “Enclothed Cognition." I mean, the “Power Suit” has its name for a reason.

Following is a quote from their website because I could not have said it better.

“We believe in the radical power of clothing to transform people’s lives. When we wear something that we feel good in, we are more sure of ourselves; we stand a little straighter, and our head is held higher. When we wear clothing in which we feel confident, we are better able to act upon our inherent strengths. Our poise helps others to see us in a different way, and it changes the way we see ourselves. We firmly believe that our clients possess many strengths and assets and trust that, with clean, dignified clothing, they will have the ability to better share their gifts with the world. We are convinced that every person deserves the right to clean clothing, and we strive to provide that right to those in need.”

Now, I know what you're thinking: how can I help? You can donate new or clean, gently used clothing for men, women, and children. It’s that easy.

To learn more, head to their website here.

